Avengers: Endgame Directors Call Black Widow’s Death “The Most Heroic Moment” in the MCU

While the odds were stacked against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the heavy hitters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe managed to come together and save the universe during the epic events of Avengers: Endgame. But there is one moment that stands out among the filmmakers as what could be the most heroic deed ever done in a Marvel Studios movie.

Director Joe Russo was joined by the rest of the creative heads on the commentary track for Avengers: Endgame. When the movie arrived at the point where Black Widow makes her sacrifice on Vormir, Russo called it a major turning point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“At the beginning of Endgame, she wants to bring it all back because she feels like it is the strongest emotional connection that she’s ever had in her life,” Russo says on the commentary track. “She’s presented with a choice, which is to give her own life to bring everyone else back and she does it Which [is] the single most heroic moment in the history of the Marvel Universe.”

That’s a bold statement in a movie filled with major heroic sacrifices, from Hulk’s snap to Captain America’s final stand to Iron Man’s snap to Thor passing rule of Asgard to Valkyrie. But, it could be argued that none of this would be possible without Black Widow’s actions to retrieve the Soul Stone.

Fans will get to see what lead her to this point in her life, where she felt the need to give everything up in order to save those who were lost to the snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios is currently working on Black Widow, which will address some of her misdeeds in her past as Natasha Romanoff attempts to atone for her mistakes.

Black Widow writer Schaeffer recently explained to Inverse that a part of the movie takes place after the climactic airport battle in Captain America: Civil War, and that Natasha is “very much on her own and over the events of the Black Widow movie, she has to reckon with some of the red in her ledger.”

Before Black Widow was officially announced, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige provided some teases about how the film would change the MCU.

“There’s a method to the madness,” Feige explained to io9. “There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.