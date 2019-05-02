Avengers: Endgame Directors Disagree On Their Favorite Avenger

Marvel fans have a hard time when asked to pick their favorite Avenger, so you can imagine how difficult it is for Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. They’ve been so involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: Winter Soldier that they’ve developed an attachment to the entire cast of characters, and they’ve had a chance to work with most of them thanks to Avengers: Infinity War and now Endgame.

The directors had to choose though during a recent interview on Good Morning America when asked who was their favorite Avenger, and for Anthony Russo it has to be Captain America. “I would go with Cap because we have our deepest investment in Cap so, in terms of the movie’s that we’ve made,” Anthony Russo said.

It makes sense too, as the Russo Brothers took over Cap’s journey in Winter Soldier and then ran with it even more in Captain America: Civil War. While the next two movies they helmed were all character affairs, Captain America was still central to both movies.

The same could be said for Tony Stark, who while not involved in Winter Soldier was a huge part of Civil War and Infinity War as well as Endgame, and that’s probably why Joe Russo went with Iron Man. “If he’s gonna say Cap then I have to say Iron Man.”

The duo was also asked if Endgame was truly the end and what was coming in the future. For Anthony Russo, the future wasn’t the priority.

“It is the end,” Russo said. “Our job on this movie, our goal was to bring a closure to this long journey we’ve all been on since the very first Iron Man movie more than 10 years ago now, and really wrap up the story of the original six Avengers, so that’s the goal of this film and hopefully we achieved it in a way that will be exciting and satisfying to audiences.”

“As far as the future goes, we were most concerned with how do we close the past,” Russo said. “How do we close the road? We haven’t been thinking about the future.”

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

