‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Don’t Want People Spreading Spoilers

We’re less than a month away from the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, and the film is already surrounded in speculation. Whether it’s the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will restore the lost population, many fans are curious to learn what will happen in the new movie.

Much like last year, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War are once again pleading that fans refrain from sharing their movie’s secrets. After all, this is the end of a saga that’s lasted 22 films throughout the previous decade.

“At a certain point, I’m sure we’ll write another letter this year that asks everyone to stay off the internet,” Joe Russo told Box Office Pro. “I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one. This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the internet the moment the movie hits the screen.”

Of course, there are people who want the secrets and there are those who will report on those secrets, us included. So we will do our best to make sure that nothing is jumping in front of peoples’ faces, and that spoilers are only revealed to those who want them.

“There’s a culture that monetizes secrets around these films—an online culture, a media culture. That’s fair, but it’s also fair for the filmmaker to protect the story,” added Russo. “When I was 11 years old, I went to see The Empire Strikes Back, having seen Star Wars a bunch of times with my uncle. I was at the theater from 11 until 10 at night watching Empire over and over again because I knew nothing about what was going to happen in the film beyond what I’d seen in a trailer in front of a movie once or twice. Information was so much more limited. It was so shocking to me what happened that I was emotional watching it.

“That’s the feeling that my brother and I are trying to replicate for other kids who want to be surprised. It’s why we limit the amount of information in trailers. That’s why we obfuscate it. Audiences are so predictive. Everyone has a PhD in content now, and it’s constant. The smallest clue in a trailer can ruin a movie.”

We’ll see if Avengers: Endgame can capture the same thing as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back when the film premieres in theaters next month, on April 26th.

