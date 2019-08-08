Avengers: Endgame Directors Are “Quietly and Secretly” Working on Another Franchise

After lighting the world on fire with Avengers: Endgame, everyone is eager to find out what directors Joe and Anthony Russo are working on next. Some people might be clamoring for a Community movie or a return to Arrested Development. And then there are people who are hopeful they’ll return to Marvel Studios for another blockbuster superhero project.

The Russo Brothers participated in an Ask Me Anything thread for Reddit when they were questioned about future franchises, and they teased that they have something in the works that might surprise their fans — but they would not say what it is.

When asked what franchises they would be interested in exploring in the future, their response was vague, but teasing enough that should rile people up:

“We are quietly, and secretly working on one right now…”

They could be referring to the Magic the Gathering series they’re producing for Netflix, or possibly a brand new franchise for Marvel Studios. There’s no doubt that fans would love to seem them tackle the X-Men, especially after their recent tease about Wolverine being a character they’re interested in.

One of the top comments replying to the Russo’s statement raises the question that they could be working on an adaptation of Secret Wars, but their work with Marvel Studios is currently finished after making two Captain America movies and two Avengers movies. And while they’re open to a return, they’re also eager to work on projects outside of the superhero system.

“They’re like family to us now, we’re so close with everyone there,” Joe Russo said to Entertainment Tonight about Marvel. “We’ve had the greatest working experience of our lives there. We’d work on anything they asked us to work on. In the moment we’re focusing on our own studio, it’s called AGBO, and we’ve got a bunch of projects that are coming out in the next few months that we’ve got to focus our energy on, so that’s where our attention is at the moment.”

Anthony Russo said something similar to Games Radar.

“That was a really intense seven years for us, and it was among the best seven years of our lives, but yeah, we’re taking a moment now where we’re looking at other things. We’re taking the capital that we built up from the Marvel films and using it to tell important stories that we think are more difficult to get through the system … that are very important to tell and bring to audiences.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.