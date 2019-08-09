The Russo Bros Join the San Francisco Giants for Avengers: Endgame Celebration

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo on Thursday kicked off Marvel Night at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, as part of the “We Love You 3000” nationwide tour.

Select fans attending Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies were gifted a limited-edition print as part of the celebration tour’s festivities.

The nine-city tour will see the Russos and other celebrity guests from the Marvel Cinematic Universe participate in fan-centric experiences, where attendees can receive autographs and special memorabilia.

Executive producer Victoria Alonso will next appear at a Miami Best Buy on Aug. 13 to sign autographs and distribute “We Love You 3000” pins, customized prints and MCU Funko Pop Vinyl figures. The Hialeah, Florida store will also display real-life props including Iron Man’s helmet and Captain America’s shield as seen in Endgame.

Also on Aug. 13 in Los Angeles, Sean Gunn, the on-set actor for Rocket Raccoon and the actor behind Kraglin in Endgame and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, will appear at a Torrance Best Buy.

Anthony Russo then appears at a Minneapolis Best Buy Aug. 14 to sign autographs and distribute special gifts ahead of a stop at a Cleveland, Ohio Best Buy Aug. 15.

The tour will then culminate during the bi-annual D23 Expo in Anahaim, California, running Aug. 23—25 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Details for that experience have yet to be announced.

Full tour details, including times, dates and guest information, can be accessed via the Marvel website. Best Buy will offer an exclusive Avengers: Endgame steelbook and a four-movie Avengers steelbook set starting Aug. 13.

