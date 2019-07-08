Avengers: Endgame Directors Suggest Collaboration with Stranger Things Creators to Make Fans Cry

Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo on Monday suggested a collaboration with Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers over each team’s penchant for “making fans cry.”

Duffer Bros X Russo Bros collab? pic.twitter.com/SeVUpyzELm — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 8, 2019

“Duffer Bros X Russo Bros collab?” the Russo brothers’ joint account tweeted Monday, attaching a cheeky handshake meme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both the Russos and the Duffers killed off major characters in their respective latest works — Endgame for the Russos and Stranger Things Season 3, released by Netflix over the Fourth of July holiday — each leaving fans heartbroken.

For the Russo brothers, such visceral reactions to the big swings in their two-part Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame was the most rewarding part of ending the first 11-year chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It was so gratifying that in a movie with this scope and scale and that wide of an audience, that we were able to end with a gut punch and yet the audience stayed with us and found value and kept coming back,” Anthony Russo previously told Deadline of the many character deaths that ended Infinity War.

“It’s a rare thing to find in commercial filmmaking and we know it had a lot to do with the the capital that’s been built up around these characters for the last ten years of Marvel filmmaking. The audience is so invested in these characters that they’re willing to stick with them even through the hard stuff. It has been out great pleasure as storytellers to take them through that hard stuff and have it be a cathartic and even entertaining experience at times.”

Added Joe, “The best reaction was probably that 10-year old kid crying and asking us why we killed Spider-Man. From the time we came to Marvel, our goal was to surprise the audience and not give them the same thing but rather to challenge them.”

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13. Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.