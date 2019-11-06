Disney+ Announces Avengers: Endgame Will Be Available at Launch

As if the launch day lineup of Disney+ wasn’t already exciting enough, the new streaming service is moving up the release of the biggest movie in box office history. If you’ve been waiting since the summer to stream Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame at home, you won’t have to wait much longer. After breaking hordes of box office records earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame will be available to stream on Disney+ next Tuesday, November 12th, the day the service launches.

Avengers: Endgame was always going to come to Disney+, as the goal of the service is to eventually have all Disney-owned properties available to users. However, it was originally announced that Endgame wouldn’t be streaming until the middle of December. That changed on Wednesday morning when Disney+ announced that the film had been moved onto the launch day roster.

The official Avengers Twitter account shared a video filled with screenshots from fans, asking if Disney+ would be carrying Endgame on November 12th. After cycling through several tweets, the video reveals the words “We got you,” confirming the new streaming debut date.

Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to @DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/6SEnkkK5b5 — The Avengers (@Avengers) November 6, 2019

“On snap,” reads the tweet. “Avengers: Endgame is coming to Disney+. Start streaming the epic finale to Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand.”

Avengers: Endgame has been available to purchase on Blu-ray and Digital HD for some time, but fans not wanting to pay the $20 or so to own the movie have been anxiously awaiting its December premiere on Disney+. All of a sudden, that wait is now almost over.

So in addition to almost all of Pixar’s library, The Mandalorian, Captain Marvel, and the entire Star Wars franchise through Rogue One, fans will be able to enjoy Avengers: Endgame when they boot up Disney+ for the first time on Tuesday.

