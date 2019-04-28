Don Cheadle Wants Deadpool to Join the Avengers

Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle wants to see Deadpool join Earth’s mightiest heroes.

When asked by Variety which X-Men family character should come over to the Avengers, Cheadle agreed with the suggested Deadpool: “Yeah, I think that Deadpool would, I think we want to see that,” Cheadle said.

“I just want to see Deadpool with these characters. Just something about that seems insane.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger earlier confirmed the company would integrate Deadpool into its Marvel Studios banner now that Disney has completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s entertainment assets, giving Disney control over hundreds of X-Men and Fantastic Four characters.

“[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded,” Iger told investors in a December call. “But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool. As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.”

Star Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool was later the sole formerly Fox-controlled superhero to make an appearance on an updated Walt Disney Company banner premiered when the acquisition was completed late March, alongside characters from The Simpsons and James Cameron’s Avatar franchises, reaffirming Disney’s intentions for the character.

A day later, Reynolds’ fan-favorite, R-rated superhero was reported by THR to be the only character from Fox’s X-Verse to be ported into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, home to such heroes as Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

When the character makes the jump to the MCU, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige says the Merc with a Mouth will go untouched.

“When we were purchased, Bob said to us, ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’” Feige told Variety of Disney’s 2009 purchase of Marvel Entertainment. “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

Iger previously said it “only makes sense” for the formerly Fox-owned characters to find themselves in the ever-expanding MCU, telling THR, “There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

Asked if the foul-mouthed mutate could join the ranks of the Avengers, Iger answered, “Kevin’s got a lot of ideas. I’m not suggesting that’s one of them. But who knows?”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.

