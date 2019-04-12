‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Don Cheadle Updates Status on the War Machine Solo Movie

Alongside Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, James Rhodes has been one of the most consistent characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearing in Iron Man. And while the actor may have changed, Don Cheadle has made War Machine one of the most dependable members of the Avengers. So where’s his solo movie?

Cheadle previously spoke about how a War Machine film was in the works with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole. Ahead of the release of his latest adventure in Avengers: Endgame, Cheadle updated fans on the project’s status; unfortunately, don’t get your hopes up.

“No. We kicked it around a bit,” Cheadle said to EW, confirming the movie is no longer being worked on.

“There was definitely going to be a lot of tension between his job as a military man and his allegiances to the code that he swore an oath to uphold, versus the changing world. I think they probably would have run afoul of each other a little bit, but I don’t know if he would have been a straight fugitive, or if he would have become decommissioned. But there was definitely going to be some tension between those two worlds,” Cheadle added.

Much like the Hulk and Vision, War Machine plays a vital role in the Avengers movies and has also made appearances in Captain America: Civil War. With Endgame serving as the culmination of the first decade of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will be all hands on deck in the battle against Thanos.

After the Mad Titan snapped his fingers at the end of Avengers: Infinity War and devastated half the universe, the stakes for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have never been higher. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about how the new movie will pay off that massive cliffhanger.

“One of our favorite storytelling adages is ‘Write yourself into a corner,’” said Anthony. “What we take that to mean is to put yourself in a place on a narrative level where you have no idea how you could possibly move forward and that’s a very exciting place to be. It forces you to come up with some really creative ways forward. We’ve tried to do that with the endings of every Marvel movie we’ve ever done, perhaps more so with Infinity War,” the filmmaker continued. “We were very committed to the ending of that movie because we feel stories lose their relevancy and resonance unless there are real stakes.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

