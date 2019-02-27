Kevin Feige Says All Marvel Characters Can Be Killed At Some Point

Nobody is safe when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. In a recent interview, Feige reminded fans that nobody in the shared entertainment universe is immortal.

Speaking with ScreenRant on the Captain Marvel press tour, Feige pointed out that no Marvel character is powerful enough to escape Death herself.

“I think, as with some of the other characters you’ve mentioned, there are no characters — certainly no Marvel characters — that are invulnerable and that are immortal,” Feige said in response to a question about the powers of Captain Marvel. “They can all be killed at some point as Loki says to Thor in Avengers 1. So we may see that at some point, introduce that at some point.”

The last sentence will likely end up haunting MCU fans until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters in April. It’s been long-speculated that a hero or two would be meeting their demise in their final fight against Thanos and Feige’s comment certainly doesn’t shoot the idea down by any means.

When you take Feige’s comments and combine it with the fact that the contracts of several of the franchise’s biggest stars have expired, it seems there’s a very real possibility we’ll be saying goodbye to a hero or two in a couple of weeks. In fact, tennis legend Serena Williams might have accidentally spoiled one of the Avengers: Endgame deaths in a now-deleted Instagram video at an Oscars after-party.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think anyone’s going to die in Avengers: Endgame? If somebody dies, who do you think it will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things MCU!

