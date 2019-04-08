New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Clip Extended Version Reveals Cut Captain America Swear Words Dialogue

“Language!” An extended Avengers: Endgame clip released by Marvel Studios Monday reveals an additional line of dialogue that sees Captain America (Chris Evans) utter a swear when sicking Earth’s mightiest heroes on Thanos (Josh Brolin).

“He used the stones again,” says Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), referring to the apparently retired Mad Titan. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) warns an assault on Thanos would be “going in shorthanded.” Rhodey (Don Cheadle) advises against bum rushing Thanos, who still possesses the six Infinity Stones used to obliterate fifty percent of all life in the universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So let’s get him,” says a confident Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). “Use them to bring everyone back.”

“Just like that?” Banner asks.

“Yeah,” Cap says. “Just like that.”

“Even if there’s a small chance that we can do undo this,” Widow agrees, “I mean, we owe it to everyone that’s not in this room to try.”

Banner is skeptical.

“If we do this,” he says, stressing the if, “how do we know it’s gonna end any differently than it did before?”

“Because before you didn’t have me,” Carol says. When a defensive Rhodey asks where she’s been the past twenty-plus years, Carol tells him there are many more planets in the universe.

“And unfortunately, they didn’t have you guys.”

Thor moves to Carol, summoning Stormbreaker with the wave of a hand. The super-powered former Air Force pilot doesn’t flinch.

“I like this one,” Thor says, impressed. Cap is at the ready. “Let’s go get this son of a b-tch.”

Whatever happens when Captain America rallies the last-surviving Avengers against Thanos in a last-ditch effort to course correct the universe, Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo say no one has yet predicted the film’s ending.

“Here’s the thing, the fans are so passionate and they spend such a long time living with these characters, thinking about these characters, and they’re using their imaginations to follow where these stories could possibly go,” Anthony Russo told Jakes Takes.

“Sometimes they’re wildly off, sometimes they’re kinda next door to what might happen. … Here’s the thing, nothing’s ever that close. You can get kinda close, but it’s never exactly.”

Added Joe Russo, “Our mission’s always to surprise people. So we try to make really surprising choices.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!