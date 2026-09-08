MCU Fans Are Convinced Marvel Just Teased a Major Doomsday Death (& It Better Not Be True)

Rumors are understandably continuing to fly ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, even with months before the movie eventually hits theaters. Although the MCU has put out many movies since Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day obviously just shattered box office expectations by an astonishingly wide margin, Doomsday is arguably the franchise’s biggest movie in seven years, if solely based on the fact that it is an Avengers movie. In fact, even with Avengers: Endgame Encore coming out later this month, Doomsday all but promises to be the biggest MCU blockbuster of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps drawn to theories and rumors based on that aspect of Doomsday alone, Marvel fans have been churning out idea after idea about the movie and what its plot may entail, from the possibility that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will return to concerns about fan favorite Bucky Barnes dying in the movie and so much more. Regarding the latter, actually, yet another name has just risen to the top of fans’ concerns in terms of who may die, this time based on an easily overlooked Marvel update that seemingly puts this character directly in the line of fire. Yet, the circumstances surrounding the character are currently much more nuanced than they may seem.

Is Loki Going To Die in Doomsday?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Earlier this morning, Marvel fans noticed that Loki was suddenly marked as missing and was unavailable to play in the video game Marvel Rivals, which immediately led to a flurry of reactions and theories, many pointing towards the idea that this could be a tease of Loki’s possible death in Doomsday. Yes, this game is entirely separate from Doomsday, but fans have to be forgiven for speculating, considering that it’s so close to the release of the new movie, and Marvel has done any number of unexpected things over the years. Just a few hours later, though, it was revealed that this was actually tied to Gorr the God Butcher killing Loki in the game, which in turn switched his status to dead rather than missing. Presumably, this was all that was intended with these changes in status.

Gorr is bringing the pain to Marvel Rivals! 👀⚔️ pic.twitter.com/dtowBlfBDA — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 8, 2026

However, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that this could still foreshadow Loki’s death in Doomsday. For one, recently released art has suggested that the TVA will play a role in Doomsday, potentially a critical one, and if that’s the case, then Loki’s safety is now entirely in question, as he would no doubt do anything to protect the timeline following his actions in Loki season 2 and his newly minted status as the God of Stories. This would also make sense narratively, as the teasers for Doomsday have already set up that Doctor Doom will in part be seeking some form of retribution from the Avengers, who he believes have been living stolen lives. Therefore, Doom may very well join Gorr in killing Loki, this time in the MCU.

That would be such a disappointing mistake for Disney/Marvel to make, though, for so many reasons. For one, Loki has now died (or ‘died’) so many times in the MCU, and seeing him do so again would perhaps not even have a profound emotional impact simply because of how many times it’s been done and the fact that he always finds a way to come back. Additionally, though, killing him after his incredible growth in Loki season 2 would feel like such a frustrating waste—something that many fans might argue would be replicating the very unpopular narrative arc for Wanda, going from her own growth in WandaVision to her turn for the much worse and then death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Both Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will sadly no doubt have many deaths, but Loki really shouldn’t be one of them. Hopefully, this game detail is nothing more than that and has nothing to do with Doomsday.