3 Spider-Man Variants That Could Replace Spider-Noir on TV After Prime Video Cancelled It

Fans everywhere heard the disappointing news over the past week that Spider-Noir was cancelled after its debut season. Acting as a spin-off for the character introduced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the detective series was a critical success for Amazon Prime Video. Centering on Spider-Man Noir, played by Nicolas Cage, the show earned an impressive 11 Primetime Emmy nominations, which was the most for any series on the streaming service. The fact that we aren’t going to get anything more from the Spider-Noir series is a major blow and shows that even critical darlings like it aren’t safe from cancellation. As always, though, it’s important to look forward and consider what similar show could replace Spider-Noir. Sony’s Spider-Verse franchise has let the world know just how many Spider-Man variants there are, meaning we have plenty of options for future shows that feature a unique take on the world’s most popular superhero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Spider-Noir was born from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and that franchise features every variant discussed here, it doesn’t mean that each show concept has to directly connect to it. You can tell incredible standalone stories with these characters and it would still make for a great television series.

3) Spider-Punk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Introduced to the masses in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Punk debuted in comics in 2015 and was created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel. Real name Hobie Brown, this take on Spider-Man plays the guitar, is British, and often references punk culture, including several rock bands. While this character could work in live-action, it would be best to see him in animated format, as evidenced by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He’s always shifting in the way he looks, is jagged around the edges, and looks different from anything else ever seen on screen.

During his film introduction, Spider-Punk explains that he plays rock shows, antagonizes fascists, and has even been a runway model. Those things would be a blast to see in a weekly show about Spider-Punk’s life. He doesn’t even need a major overarching storyline, as it might be best to follow the old show format where each episode works as its own adventure. That’d make it a great blend of modern visuals with a throwback format. A Spider-Punk movie is said to be in the works, though a show might be more fun.

2) Peni Parker

Courtesy of Arc System Works

At this point, we have had so many movies and shows about Peter Parker and traditional Spider-Man characters that it would be ideal to get something completely unique. That’s where Peni Parker comes into play. She was introduced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as a Japanese variant from the future who has a psychic link with a radioactive spider named SP//dr, and together they pilot a mech suit of the same name in the shape of a spider.

The character was heavily inspired by the anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion from the ’90s, and a show about Peni should follow suit. Anime is extremely popular as a genre and art form, so an anime Spider-Verse show focusing on Peni and SP//dr would be a ton of fun. There are plenty of comic stories to adapt for this character, who was created by Gerard Way and Jake Wyatt in 2014, which would set up one of the most unique-looking Marvel shows in history.

1) Spider-Gwen

The rise in popularity of Spider-Gwen as a Spider-Man variant is impressive. For decades, Gwen Stacy was a character who died as Peter Parker’s girlfriend and wasn’t really brought back. That changed, and this version of Gwen became the hero who flipped the story as she lost her best friend, Peter. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse beautifully told this tale. Bringing it to a TV show would be great, as it would give us more time with this Spider-Woman, allowing us to see just how different her world is.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featured a visually breathtaking look at her universe, which features colors that are always changing and nothing ever seems totally finished. It’s a masterpiece to look at and would be unlike anything else on TV. Created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez in 2014, Spider-Woman has grown in popularity to the point where there’s reportedly a film in production, but a TV show could work just as well. We just need more of this character in any format.