Avengers: Endgame Writers Reveal Why Captain America Gave the Shield to Falcon

The end of Avengers: Endgame surprised many fans, not because Captain America (Chris Evans) ended up surviving the film, but because he retired and passed his iconic shield down to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). It was an emotional scene in which may have raised more questions than answers. One of the biggest questions being, why’d Cap choose Falcon over his life-long friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan)?

According to the film’s writers, there’s a certain quality Falcon possesses that Bucky doesn’t because he still has the risk of being mind-controlled again.

“It’s pretty hard to give it to Bucky,” Christopher Markus tells Variety. “As much as we love him, he is on the dark path and is recovering from that. Sam really is a truly stand up guy. It wasn’t a wildly difficult choice, certainly. I think Bucky has a lot more story as Bucky and as someone headed on a path of atonement. And Sam has ascended into this new role.”

McFeely agreed with his writing partner, saying it was the story arc to dive into, especially with Falcon & The Winter Soldier coming soon on Disney+.

“That’s the thing that gets me the most is that it’s much better for both of their stories this way,” McFeely says. “Certainly Bucky getting the shield would provide lots of story. I don’t know if it gives Sam much story. And again, there’s a streaming show coming, right? And I don’t know what they’re doing but Sam having the mantle of Captain America, how he feels about that, and Bucky working or having some kind of relationship with Hydra, I think that’s pretty rich.”

“Again, particularly as Bucky has to confront the mind control past. Captain America has always represented the best of the idea of America, you know? And giving it to an African-American guy… it’s great. Not patting ourselves on the back, I’m just saying that’s pointing toward a better America.”

McFeely was sure to point out that he’s unaware of what Marvel Studios has planned for the Disney+ show, though he thinks Wilson’s movement into the Captain America mantle should play a healthy part.

