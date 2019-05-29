Marvel Fan Art Imagines Tony Stark’s Iron Man as a Baby

May 29th is a particularly heartwarming day for some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, as it marks the canonical birthday of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). To celebrate, fan artists BossLogic and King’s Letter created a new piece, which imagines what the Marvel superhero would look like as a baby. (And no, not in a “Scott Lang going through the Quantum Realm” kind of way.)

(inhales deeply) BAAAABY STARK! DO DO, DO DO….. @robertdowneyjr Bosslogic X @TheKingsletter we are sorry and you’re welcome 😂 pic.twitter.com/XLlthcyczm — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 29, 2019

The piece, which you can check out above, imagines a pint-sized version of Tony in his Iron Man armor, alongside toys that include a mini cheeseburger, a mobile made of Infinity Stones, and baby blocks that spell out “3000”. The photo is captioned “Baby Stark”, which calls to mind the frustratingly-infectious earworm “Baby Shark”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the fanart is both bizarre and amusing, the notion of Tony’s birthday is probably going to drudge up other emotions for some fans, especially since the character met his demise in last month’s Avengers: Endgame.

“We always knew we wanted him to bring it on himself as opposed to being killed by Thanos,” co-writer Christopher Markus recently said of Tony’s death. “Because it’s really the one thing left for him to do, in a way. The five-year jump allowed him to become this fully realized human: He married Pepper, he had a child, he basically retired from public life and lived a very peaceful existence out there in the country.”

“We knew he was going to die but we wanted to put it in his hands as opposed to someone else’s.” Markus added. “We didn’t always know that the Infinity Stones were going to be what caused it, but once we worked out the mechanics of it with the nanoparticle suit that both the gauntlet and his suit were made out of, it all worked too perfectly not to do.”

“Tony, in a certain way, was always fated to die.” co-director Joe Russo recently added. “He was a futurist who always saw death on the horizon and couldn’t rest until he defeated it, even if it cost him his life. And what’s fascinating about it is he went from an egoist to selfless.”

What do you think of this fanart of Tony Stark as a baby? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.