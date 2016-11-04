Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Shows Captain America Returning Infinity Stones

✖

Avengers: Endgame opened up a lot of doors for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also closed up some doors. The film featured the death of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, but also saw Chris Evans' Captain Americareturn back in time to be with Peggy Carter. Captain America also went back in time to return the Infinity Stones the team took from various locations in time to save their world. Fans have been pitching a Captain America series that would see Evans return as Steve Rogers and return the stones for Disney+. Now, one Marvel Studios fan has created some cool fan art of how that series could look.

A digital artist that goes by the handle of @elilussionistacl, on Twitter revealed some pretty cool fan art for a Captain America series titled Captain America: The Last Mission. The Captain America fan art shows Steve Rogers arriving right after the Avengers took the Infinity Stones. The first scene shows Cap returning the time stone to the Ancient One, and the other shows him returning Loki's staff to himself. You can check out the fan art below!

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it furthers along Phase Four of the MCU. After Loki broke open the multiverse, the Doctor Strange sequel will go all in with the use of characters from previous Marvel films. But the films director seems to think we should be cautious using the multiverse. During a recent discussion with SFX Magazine via Gamesradar, the Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer explained how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse could be a double-edged sword.

"The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters," Waldron said. "In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn't just a MacGuffin where we're like, 'Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we're playing with in this movie.' If you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

