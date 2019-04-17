‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Makes Thanos-Worthy Infinity Gauntlet Out of Balloons

As of tomorrow, fans will only have to wait one more week to see the first showings of Avengers: Endgame, the highly-anticipated next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many fans have been preparing for the upcoming movie by rewatching the previous 21 Marvel films, sharing fan theories, and making cool fan art. One unique piece of art comes from Jackie Ochitwa, a balloon artist who has made her own version of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet.

“So shiny. Made this for a pretty cool kid who’s Marvel crazy. Just a few more sleeps until Endgame!!,” Ochitwa wrote on Instagram.

As you can see, Ochitwa’s work is pretty impressive, and this isn’t her first foray into comic book-inspired balloons. She’s also done Batman, Supergirl, Spider-Man, The Hulk, Deadpool, and more. You can check out more of her balloon art on Instagram here, or on her YouTube page here.

Many fans of Marvel and Ochitwa’s work were quick to comment on the post, clearly loving this interesting take on the Infinity Gauntlet.

“Oh my goodness I wish someone in my town could do this! My son would love!!,” @k8tdriver wrote.

“Incredible, when do I get mine?,” @feinwen_alana joked.

“Looks amazing!,” @fezzie_the_magician wrote. “Twins!” (It turns out this take on the Infinity Gauntlet is not as rare as you might think. The commenter has his own balloon version of Thanos’ main accessory, which you can see here.)

What do you think of this Marvel balloon art? Have you seen any others like this? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

