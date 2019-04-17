A Huge Marvel Fan Passed Away Before ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ His Wife is Paying A Beautiful Tribute

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has forged relationships, memories, careers, and so much more for billions over people over its 11 years since launching with Iron Man in 2008. As many prepare for the culmination of the 21 movies released to date with Avengers: Endgame, some are preparing to say goodbye to the Avengers heroes as their stories finally come to an end. One huge Marvel fan passed away in late 2018 but not before he shared his passion for the franchise with the woman he went on to marry. Now, she is honoring his passion by heading straight to theaters on opening night.

“My husband was such a huge Marvel fan,” Caroline Susan Monroe wrote in a comment on Instagram. “He made me watch all the movies, in order, when we first started dating. He was so excited to see Endgame. He had so many theories about what happened. He passed away 6.5 months ago, and one of the hardest things for me is that he won’t get to know what happens to the Avengers. It breaks my heart over and over. But I’ll be there. I’ll be there with my tissues on 4/26 seeing it for both of us. Because he would want me to be there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

A screenshot of the post went viral on Reddit under the headline of, “Stan Lee is going to love his theories, rest in peace.”

The comments on the Reddit thread show an outpouring of support from Marvel friends, putting the communities kindness and sense of family on full display.

Since leaving the comment on a Marvel post, it garnered thousands of likes and comments in support of Monroe’s fulfilling of her late husband Michael William Monroe’s journey with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In another post, Monroe shared a screenshot of her ticket purchase confirmation from the day tickets for Avengers: Endgame went on sale. “For some reason, this has been one of the hardest parts of losing you,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Knowing that you’ll never know what happens to the Avengers. You loved the Marvel universe and you theorized for months what was going to happen but you never got to see it through. I will be there for you. This was never my thing, but it will be now, because it can’t be yours anymore.”

It’s a beautiful tribute Monroe is paying to her late husband and a sign of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has connected people and lives in its 11 year run.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.