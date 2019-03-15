Marvel

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Loving Rocket Raccoon on War Machine’s Shoulder

Marvel Studios shocked everyone when they revealed a brand new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, […]

By

Marvel Studios shocked everyone when they revealed a brand new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, giving fans their best look at Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after Thanos snapped away half of the universe. And while many fan-favorite heroes are gone, the remaining Avengers are providing fans with some epic team ups that we never expected to see on the big screen; including an epic moment with Rocket Raccoon and War Machine boasting an obscene amount of firepower.

The new clip shows the true leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy hanging onto James Rhode’s new armor, both armed for battle as smoke swirls around them, Rocket offering a slight smirk. It’s one moments that might have prompted a major cheer, in a trailer packed with many of those moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And of course, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had PLENTY to say about that clip — one of the few moments where Rocket actually shows up on the screen. It’s great to see the rabbit joining a new group after his fellow heroes and surrogate son were wiped out by Thanos’ snap.

Here’s what people are saying about Rocket and War Machine’s epic partnership in the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame — read on for the best responses.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

I see what you did there!

Coming with the strap

He’s just not tall enough…

We found the WMD

Rocket gets around

It’s even more beautiful in motion!

You’re doing wonderful, sweetie!

How long is “too long?”

It’s almost like they know what they’re doing…

That’s a yes from me, dawg

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts