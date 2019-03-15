‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Loving Rocket Raccoon on War Machine’s Shoulder

Marvel Studios shocked everyone when they revealed a brand new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, giving fans their best look at Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after Thanos snapped away half of the universe. And while many fan-favorite heroes are gone, the remaining Avengers are providing fans with some epic team ups that we never expected to see on the big screen; including an epic moment with Rocket Raccoon and War Machine boasting an obscene amount of firepower.

The new clip shows the true leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy hanging onto James Rhode’s new armor, both armed for battle as smoke swirls around them, Rocket offering a slight smirk. It’s one moments that might have prompted a major cheer, in a trailer packed with many of those moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And of course, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had PLENTY to say about that clip — one of the few moments where Rocket actually shows up on the screen. It’s great to see the rabbit joining a new group after his fellow heroes and surrogate son were wiped out by Thanos’ snap.

Here’s what people are saying about Rocket and War Machine’s epic partnership in the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame — read on for the best responses.

—–

I see what you did there!

Coming with the strap

Best part of that #Endgame trailer?



Rocket Raccoon on War Machine Shoulder with that evil, sadistic grin holding the strap — Dominick Borde™ (@DaNavigata) March 14, 2019

He’s just not tall enough…

Poor Rocket getting cut from the team shot, and still no Hulk huh I see….Maybe Rocket is sitting on Hulk’s shoulder#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/vyAblLBtn2 — idk (@ChrisChaaaans) March 14, 2019

We found the WMD

Is it strange I am most excited about Rocket riding shotgun on Warmachine’s shoulder? I personally can’t think of a more destructive weapon. — Legendary Apexed (@the_wesson) March 14, 2019

Rocket gets around

y’all just gonna ignore how rocket was on thor’s shoulder in infinity war?? you mean.. tree shoulder to god shoulder to machine shoulder https://t.co/w434pGYf8m — carolthor 43 (@hemsthorth) March 14, 2019

It’s even more beautiful in motion!

Natasha, Rocket on War Machine’s shoulder & AntMan who btw will play a role more important than many imagine.



@ #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/pLW2sNtbHe — ???? (@hah_alexander) March 14, 2019

You’re doing wonderful, sweetie!

seeing rocket on rhodey’s shoulder reminded me that he’s the last guardian alive im- pic.twitter.com/qAla5mtwGR — bree (@bisexualmarvel) March 14, 2019

How long is “too long?”

Me: Ugh, I keep hearing #AvengersEndgame is going to be three hours long. I don’t want to see a three hour Avengers movie.



*sees Rocket on War Machine’s shoulder*



Also me: OK FINE. ? pic.twitter.com/2LI0DKYwRS — Daphne Lage? (@Daphne_Lage) March 14, 2019

It’s almost like they know what they’re doing…

Tony back on earth? Wearing new avengers gear? Rocket on War Machines Shoulder? Nebula screaming (as per usual) Thor BEING THOR nOW THATS WHAT I CALL FILM MAKING pic.twitter.com/IwZOd3lXmf — fuckin bannana bread at work today dude hell yeah (@pyramidofale) March 14, 2019

That’s a yes from me, dawg