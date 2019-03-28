‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Start Petition to Bring Hilarious Ant-Man/Thanos Theory to Life

The Internet can be a harsh and cruel place, but sometimes it ends up being just plain silly. For a while now, Marvel fans have been suggesting that the Avengers could defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) by having Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) crawl into Thanos’ body via his butt while in microscopic form, and then kill him by proceeding to grow in size. This over the top theory has been circulating the Internet since 2017, but it’s been gaining a lot of traction in the weeks leading up to Avengers: Endgame. Now, Marvel fans have taken it a step further with an actual petition to make it happen onscreen. As one Marvel Cinematic Universe actor famously proclaimed in a different franchise, “hold on to your butts…”

“Request for Marvel to make Ant Man get into Thanos’ ass,” the petition reads. It goes on to explain that the solution would be rather simple. “All the problems caused by Thanos in Avengers lately can be solved with, simply, Ant-Man entering Thanos’ ass in his small form, and inside, increasing in size to kill Thanos. But Marvel does not do that.”

It’s unclear if people truly believe this is the only way to stop the Mad Titan or if they just want to watch the event unfold, but currently the petition has reached 24,000 signatures of their 30,000 goal. While there’s no chance this will actually come to fruition, we appreciate anyone who commits to a bit and Érika Xavier, the creator of the petition, definitely seems to be doing just that.

Rudd was actually asked about the theory while doing press for Ant-Man and the Wasp, and he had a delightful answer.

so paul rudd read my tweet about ant man crawling into thanos’ ass and expanding OUT LOUD in an INTERVIEW and discussed it i’m in shock pic.twitter.com/YfBsPMnfoW — c a t (@filmgloss) July 21, 2018

“I don’t think that made it into any of the drafts,” he joked.

What do you think about the Thanos/Ant-Man petition? Do you plan to sign it? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).



Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

