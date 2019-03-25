Vin Diesel’s Groot Goes ‘Fast & Furious’ in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art

Despite being two of the biggest franchises in the entire world, Fast & Furious and the Marvel Cinematic Universe actually share very few stars. Outside of Kurt Russell, who appeared in just three films between the two franchises, Vin Diesel is the only actor with a real presence in both. Diesel is known best for his work with Fast & Furious, where he leads the franchise both on-screen and off, but he’s also the voice of beloved tree-man Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as Avengers: Infinity War. He remains the main connection between F&F and MCU, and some new fan art is taking that connection to a whole new level.

Popular artist BossLogic has found a way to merge Groot and Dominic Toretto into one character, and the idea of that beloved tree finding his way to the world of Fast & Furious is absolutely bonkers in the best possible way. Early Monday morning, BossLogic posted an image of Groot in Toretto’s car, one hand on the wheel and donning his classic black t-shirt.

“Groot after Avengers: Endgame lives the simple life [a] quarter mile at a time,” BossLogic wrote in the post.

Even though Groot has gotten smaller in size, and in sound, over the last couple of years, Diesel has still provided the voice for the character. The deep tone that Diesel initially brought to Groot in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie is now edited a lot more after being recorded, allowing the character to hit a much higher register without replacing the actor behind the microphone.

After starring in two Guardians of the Galaxy films, Groot appeared in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, this time as a teenager of sorts. Like every other Guardian – save for Rocket Raccoon – Groot was lost to Thanos’ Snap at the end of the film. With that in mind, it’s unclear whether or not Groot will actually appear in next month’s Avengers: Endgame, and if he does, how significant his role will be.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.

