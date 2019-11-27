Avengers: Endgame Final Battle S.H. Figuarts are Available Now

Tamashii Nations has launched a series of new Marvel Avengers: Endgame figures in their high-end S.H. Figuarts lineup that are inspired by the climatic final battle in the film! The collection includes Iron Man in his Mark LXXXV armor, Iron Spider, and a Captain America figure that’s based on the big moment when he wields Mjolnir.

All three of these figures are available to pre-order here for $91-$99 with free shipping slated for May. The official descriptions (with accessory information) can be found below.

Captain America: Captain America, as seen in his final form in the epic Avengers: Endgame, joins the series! Now you can replicate the film’s thrilling climax in which Cap himself wields Thor’s mighty hammer Mjolnir! The accurately detailed and highly posable figure includes a shield, a shield strap, 4x optional pairs of hands, 2x optional heads, a broken shield, Mjolnir, and a Mjolnir effect part. The Avengers: Endgame Captain America Final Battle Edition SH Figuarts Action Figure measures about 5 9/10-inches tall.

Iron Man Mark LXXXV: Iron Man Mk-85, as seen in his final form playing the key role in the climactic battle of Avengers: Endgame joins the series with a huge array of accessories! Tony Stark facial parts let you re-create dramatic moments with other characters. The accurately detailed and highly posable figure includes that optional Tony Stark head, four pairs of optional hands, energy blade part, repulsor effects, nano lightning refocuser, lightning refocuser effect parts, nano shield part. The Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Mark 85 Final Battle Edition SH Figuarts Action Figure measures about 6-inches tall.

Iron Spider: The hugely popular member of the team, Iron Spider, gets a total make-over for this release! The highly detailed and posable figure is modeled to look just as he did in the climactic final battle of Avengers: Endgame. The figure includes an optional head, 3x pairs of optional eyes, 4x pairs of optional hands, dual web shooting hands, spider web effect parts, a set of spider legs, a nano guntlet, and a Tamashii STAGE connector. The Avengers: Endgame Iron Spider Final Battle Edition SH Figuarts Action Figure measures about 5 9/10-inches tall.

