‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Ant-Man Scene Is Misdirection

Now that Marvel Studios released a second trailer for Avengers: Endgame, theories are at an all-time high as fans try to patiently wait for the premiere of the movie next month. One of those popular theories now gaining steaming online says the Ant-Man footage released so far is nothing but a red herring. According to u/rustyphish, the Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) footage shown in the initial teaser is fake — or at least in the form that it was presented in before. The footage in question is the stinger at the tail end of the teaser when Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) presumably question the age of the security cam footage of Lang outside of Avengers HQ.

As the theory reads, Rogers and Romanoff might not be talking about the Lang footage — rather, they were able to receive the message Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was seen recording earlier in the teaser. That means that Ant-Man footage was specifically edited in the misdirect fans from finding out it’s Cap and Black Widow who lead the charge to rescue Tony and Nebula (Karen Gillan) from space.

The theorist goes on to point that the only time we’ve seen both Lang and Romanoff on screen together is the quick shot in the second trailer where the team is walking through the Avengers compound in their new Quantum Realm suits. Not just that, but Romanoff has substantially longer hair in the latter Avengers scene, which has reverted back to its red color instead of the blonde-dyed hair we saw in Avengers: Infinity War.

u/rustyphish says that while Ant-Man will play a pretty substantial role in the movie, he won’t first appear until much later in the movie than initially thought — at least until sometime after the original Avengers manage to help rescue Tony from space. That is, of course, should Stark need the help — after all, he could end up saving himself in a nod to the original Iron Man where he fought his way out of the cave.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now streaming on Netflix while Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

