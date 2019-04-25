Avengers: Endgame Star Gwyneth Paltrow Reverses Course, Open to Play Pepper Potts Again

✖

Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow revealed exactly one condition where she would come back to playing Marvel’s Pepper Potts. The star explained that it would have to be an absolutely quick hit for her to re-enter the MCU. She told PEOPLE, "I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that.” These days, fans have heard more about her lifestyle startup Goop and those audacious candles than anything from her Marvel days. But, with Marvel Studios operating like it does, there’s only so much time that could pass before you end up seeing her again. Tony Stark and Pepper are really central to the entire enterprise, so both Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. will get asked about this every six months for at least a few more years. So, there you have it Marvel fans, there might be a chance for a return.

Previously, Paltrow told Digital Spy how Goop had become such a big project for her. That really was the reason she wasn’t trying to spend so much time acting anymore. "I'm sort of semi-retired from acting a bit because I have a company [Goop] that I do," she explained. "I'm Gooped from head-to-toe but [Falchuk was] very charming."

If you’re wondering what all that fuss over the Goop candle was, there’s a handy description from their website. It turns out a joke between friends can lead to a product that captures the complete attention of the entire Internet for about a day.

"This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow)," it reads. "The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."

