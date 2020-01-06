Marvel’s Gwyneth Paltrow Says She’s Semi-Retired From Acting

Gwyneth Paltrows days as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be over as the actress says she is “semi-retired” from acting. Having portrayed the character in seven Marvel Studios films, including most recently Avengers: Endgame, she might be stepping away from her big screen career to pursue something else: her Goop company, a brand offering personal wellness products which seems to be taking up quite a bit of Paltrow’s time. The actress opened up about her surprising future in Hollywood, or possible lack thereof, while doing interviews at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

“I’m sort of semi-retired from acting a bit because I have a company [Goop] that I do,” Paltrow told DigitalSpy. “I’m Gooped from head-to-toe but [Falchuk was] very charming.” The Goop company might be taking so much of Paltrow’s time and be the reason she was totally unaware that she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming until Iron Man director/Happy Hogan actor Jon Favreau told her.

Although Paltrow suited up in Rescue armor for the first time in a Marvel movie for Avengers: Endgame, a suit which has since had its design brought into Marvel Comics, no one should expect to see “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow joked.

Paltrow debuted as Pepper Potts in 2008’s Iron Man before reprising the role with a brief appearance in 2012’s The Avengers. She would go on to play roles in Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Despite being a key part of Tony Stark’s story, she did not appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron or Captain America: Civil War. Paltrow has also put together an impressive career outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known well for her roles in Shakespear in Love, Sliding Doors, Emma, and Hook. She most recently played a role in Netflix’s The Politician.

Of course, Pepper’s story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was left open-ended as Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame left her alone to raise their daughter, Morgan H. Stark. Let’s not officially rule out a chance at the actress being roped back in, at some point.

