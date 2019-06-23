Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Hasn’t Seen Avengers: Endgame

The year is just over halfway done, but it seems like its biggest movie event has come and gone. Back in April, fans were able to see the MCU wrap its first ten years with Avengers: Endgame, and its staggering box office proves millions upon millions saw the film.

That is, except for one person at the very least. It turns out Gwyneth Paltrow has not seen Avengers: Endgame despite her playing a major role in the film.d

Recently, Paltrow appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside a slew of stars like Tom Hanks, Tom Holland, and Jake Gyllenhaal. It was there Holland brought up a point about Avengers: Endgame referencing Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame, and it was then the truth came out.

“Sorry to anyone who hasn’t seen the film. If you haven’t then you are living under a rock,” Holland says before Paltrow laughs and quietly admits she has yet to watch the film.

“No, I haven’t seen it.”

It was then Hanks stepped in to protect Paltrow from any more undue spoilers. “Don’t spoil it. Don’t spoil it for Gwyneth. Let her discover that herself!”

The hilarious moment brought in the laughs from fans, but Paltrow seemed serious about her confession. It really does look like the actress has not seen the latest Avengers flick despite her having appeared at its Los Angeles premiere. While some may be shocked by this reveal, others are not too surprised. After all, Paltrow hasn’t been the most publicly active MCU fan. In the past, the actress even forgot she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, so it seems par for the course she would forget to even see this most recent Avengers outing.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.