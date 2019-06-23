Avengers: Endgame Fan Points out Hawkeye Is the Key to Winning

By now, it’s pretty safe to say that Clint Barton/Hawkeye is the heart and soul of the Avengers…right? As one eagle-eyed Marvel fan recently noticed, the character — at the very least — is a good luck charm. In a now-viral post on r/MarvelStudios, u/HawkeyeP1 shares the fact the Avengers have won at least seven fights when fighting with him. When going against him or with the hero absent however, the Avengers are winless. That’s what I’d call batting 1.000!

Exhilarating statistics, Hawkeye was absent from both the Battle of Titan and Battle of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, two battles the Avengers absolutely got slobber knocked in. Hawkeye’s team also managed to win in Captain America: Civil War and the mind-controlled archer was able to free Loki in the Attack on the Helicarrier in The Avengers. Again — it’s clear Clint is the heart and soul of the team.

After being mysteriously absent from Infinity War, Endgame opened up with a heartbreaking scene featuring the Barton clan being dusted in front of Clint’s very eyes. Co-director Joe Russo previously teased the scene was initially supposed to take place at the end of Infinity War, but they decided to move it to have it make a bigger impact.

“The story at the beginning of Endgame, where he’s with his family at the picnic, that was originally supposed to be at the end of Infinity War. It was gonna be a tease of where has his character been all this time,” Russo said. “Thanos snaps his fingers, it goes to black, and suddenly it comes up on this very idyllic scene where Clint is interacting with his family. And you go ‘Where am I? Why is this happening?’ And then his family starts to disappear and you realize ‘Oh crap, it’s happening.’ And then you go around and see all of the other characters disappear. It was too confusing, so we decided to move it to the beginning of the next film. It sets the tone, it re-reminds you of where you are, wheat the story was that you felt the year ago, it makes you feel it again.”

