‘Avengers: Endgame’: Hawkeye Definitely Has A Huge Role

There is one character in Avengers: Endgame which no one is talking about: Hawkeye. He is in the trailer. He is on the poster. He has taken on a new persona and costume under the name of Ronin. Jeremey Renner is on the press tour. Still, no one is talking about him, which can only translate to Clint Barton playing a key role in the film.

Hawkeye was sidelined from Avengers: Infinity War despite nearly every big screen hero to ever appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing a role in the first fight against Thanos. Avengers: Age of Ultron seemed to set him up for an exit by introducing his family but instead it might have only been adding stakes to his story. The character briefly returned in Captain America: Civil War but didn’t play a huge role after being historically underused. After all, this is the character who spent most of the first Avengers movie being a mind-controlled lackey of the villainous Loki.

Finally, Hawkeye is going to get the role he deserves in a Marvel movie!

The clues are in the complete lack of clues. Hawkeye’s role must be integral in Avengers: Endgame, seeing as both producer Trinh Tran and Renner himself are unable to give any details about his journey — at all.

“I feel good,” Renner said at a press conference for Avengers: Endgame when asked what it was like to rejoin the Avengers roster. “I feel rested. Yeah, I’m good. Stretched out, had some coffee, ready to rock.” That’s it. That’s all he said. The rest of the cast, especially Chris Evans, were spilling details but Renner said almost nothing. He just made jokes.

Meanwhile, Tran was asked about Hawkeye’s role in the film and was almost at a loss for words.

“That’s the costume,” Tran said, pointing to the Avengers: Endgame poster beside her. “I’m trying to figure out a way not to spoil it. He has a new costume. Look, it’s an exciting direction for him. It’s something we haven’t ever done before. And, you know, he was missing in action in Infinity War, so, we wanted to do something different, in that sense.” And that’s all she could say!

For now, there seems to be no way to know what kind of role Hawkeye will play in Avengers: Endgame but given everybody’s complete inability to talk about him, it seems it will be a substantial one.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.