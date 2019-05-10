Avengers: Endgame – The History of Iron Man and Spider-Man’s Hugs Will Make You Cry

Throughout the later years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have loved watching Spider-Man develop under the watchful eye of Iron Man. But that relationship came to a conclusion as of the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Tony Stark sacrificed his life to stop Thanos’ invasion of Earth. And now, Peter Parker is navigating a world of superheroes by himself.

Throughout their relationship, Peter and Tony have had a humorous but heartfelt relationship, and the last two Avengers movies really put fans through the wringer. One fan noticed a heartwarming trend from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame that really brings their relationship full circle. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Spider-Man and Iron Man did have a wonderful reunion amid the battle against Thanos’ forces, the two shared a heartbreaking goodbye after Stark’s sacrifice. And now the Web Slinger will have to move on without the tutelage of the MCU’s most iconic superhero.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. opened up about his tenure as Iron Man in the official magazine for Endgame, comparing it to Charlie Chaplin’s role as the Tramp.

“What has it meant to sit in this character for so long? I can make a couple of comparisons,” Downey explained. “Not to compare myself to Charlie Chaplin, but people wanted to see him play the Tramp. He did Monsieur Verdoux, he did Limelight – he had successful forays into not just being his most beloved character. But ultimately, in his autumn years he surrendered to the will of the people and re-found his joy and his acceptance in the fact that he’d been fortunate enough to have channeled and created that character to begin with.”

Fans caught their first glimpse at the MCU post-Endgame this week with the first full trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which shows the population adapting to the world after the Snap was reversed.

Happy Hogan actor Jon Favreau, who also directed the first two Iron Man movies, explained that Far From Home will pick up the threads of the relationship established in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“That passing of the torch that took place in that one was really good, and I loved the sense of humor. To me when you get that balance right is where I really appreciate the, kind of indie, funny, improv-y type feel.”

We’ll see how the MCU moves forward when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on June 2nd.

But for now, you can see Avengers: Endgame now playing.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!