Avengers: Endgame Included the Perfect Way to Bring Back Captain America and No One Noticed

The latest crossover epic from Marvel Studios changed the rules going forward and set a new legacy for the future superheroes of the franchise. And while Avengers: Endgame was a wonderful send off for many fan-favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was also a comedic gag that seemed like a throwaway scene but could possibly lead to the return of Steve Rogers in the future, should actor Chris Evans decide to return. And it all comes down to the incredibly Smart Hulk and his absolute win.

Without the contributions of Tony Stark, Bruce Banner is forced to tackle the issue of time travel by himself. As Iron Man points out, they sent time through the traveler instead of sending the traveler through time. But if they’re able to turn Scott Lang back into a baby with all of his memories seemingly intact, what’s to stop Steve Rogers from coming out of retirement and rejuvenating his body after living a lifetime with his love Peggy Carter?

There are also a lot more scary implications for this scientific discovery, such as the sustained immortality of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for the foreseeable future. That’s not scary at all, just ask the current X-Men comics!

We already know that Captain America had to have some adventures we won’t likely see anytime soon, if at all. After successfully restoring the lives lost from Thanos’ snap, Cap had to venture back to those same timelines where they snatched the Infinity Stones to return them along with Thor’s hammer Mjolnir.

Evans himself spoke about supposed plot holes in Captain America’s journey, teasing that there could be something in the works for the future.

“You know, I’m not sure I can give you those answers. That’s weak as shit, but ask the writers,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con Seattle earlier this year. “Look, I understand there’s a lot of things you can question about the time continuity but if there’s one thing I’ve learned about working with Marvel, they don’t leave stones unturned. They really don’t.”

But when Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were asked if Evans would possibly return in the future, they seemed to downplay that possibility.

“No, I think Chris — Chris is a very emotional person,” Joe explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I think, maybe it’s evident if you follow him on Twitter — because he does put his heart into what he says — but I feel like he has to close the door on things and emotionally move onto the next thing.”

