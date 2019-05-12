Robert Downey Jr. Shares Epic Avengers: Endgame Reunion With Tom Holland

Robert Downey Jr. has shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most anticipated reunions in Avengers: Endgame. Fans were heartbroken by Peter Parker’s dusting in Avengers: Infinity War that his final moments, beginning with the words “I don’t feel so good,” became a meme.

But the Avengers reversed the snap during Avengers: Endgame and the assembled Marvel heroes came to join the fight against Thanos in the ruins of the Avengers’ headquarters. Spider-Man was among the heroes and sought out his mentor, Iron Man, for a touching reunion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Stark and Parker reunited…Spidey senses tell me a few of you were hoping for this moment…,” Downey wrote with the video on Instagram. “It’s #movie magic baby…”

While Iron Man’s story has now come to its end, Peter Parker’s continues in Spider-Man: Far From Home in July. As seen in the latest trailer, the film will see Spider-Man dealing with the fallout of Iron Man’s sacrifice and the world coming to terms with the effects of the snap.

“Yeah, that’s one of the fun things that we get to play with — the sort of real-world, ground-level implications of something like that,” directors Jon Watts said in an interview. “You don’t get to see any of the fallout in Endgame, and we get to explore that in our movie. It’s really interesting and fun.

“I’ve always seen Spider-Man as the most relatable superhero for that reason. He is on the ground level of this fantastic universe,” Watts continued. “So many things happened in Endgame, but you don’t see any of the fallout. So I used Peter Parker/Spider-Man as an opportunity to get that ground-level perspective to show you what it would look like if all these crazy things had happened. What would day-to-day life be? If you were snapped away, you’d have to work backwards and retake your midterms.

“That was one of the most fun things — just talking through what the most mundane implications would be. Like, your birthday on your driver’s license or passport would say that you are five years older than you technically are. Those sorts of questions are just so fascinating to me, and I really wanted to get into the minutiae of it and really explore that.”

What do you think of the Spider-Man and Iron Man reunion? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!