Avengers: Endgame Fan Creates the Perfect Iron Man Tribute

In case you’ve packed away the tissues from your latest Avengers: Endgame rewatch, you might want to scramble to find them again. A beautifully touching video paying respect to the late Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) has surfaced online and yes, it’s quite the tear-jerker. Using Stark’s ill-fated snap that saved the universe in Avengers: Endgame as the video’s base, u/SiegeIsHard cut together a fan edit looking back at the Avenger’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As you might expect, Stark’s full journey from selfish to selflessness is on full display in the two and a half minute video, from his and Captain America’s (Chris Evans) fight in The Avengers to Stark risking his life taking a nuke to space in beyond. Using “I Started A Joke” from the Suicide Squad soundtrack, a haunting picture is painted that will certainly make you feeling some type of way. The video can either be seen in its entirety below or by clicking here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Endgame first hit theaters, Joe and Anthony Russo spoke with Vanity Fair about the heartbreaking end, with the former admitting it was the only way for Stark’s story to end.

“Tony, in a certain way, was always fated to die,” Joe admits. “He was a futurist who always saw death on the horizon and couldn’t rest until he defeated it, even if it cost him his life. And what’s fascinating about it is he went from an egoist to selfless.”

“What a ridiculous opportunity where Joe and I got to use these characters and build upon this narrative that had been contributed to by so many wonderful artists through the years, even through the decades going all the way back to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby,” Anthony added. “That was an amazing opportunity for us as filmmakers. If you told us when we were kids that we would ever have the opportunity to tell that story, we never would have believed you.”

What’s your favorite Iron Man moment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.