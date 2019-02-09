‘Avengers: Endgame’: Robert Downey Jr. Shares Iron Man ‘Us’ Fan Art

Every so often a piece of fan art surfaces online that’s just too good not to notice. In the case of fan art extraordinaire BossLogic, one recent piece of art caught the eye of the Marvel Cinematic Universe godfather himself.

Spoofing the recently-released movie poster for Jordan Peele’s Us, BossLogic has been creating a series of images using the original Avengers in place of Us star Lupita Nyong’o. His latest artwork — featuring Tony Stark/Iron Man — caught the eye of Robert Downey Jr., who shared it across his own social media platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you know by now, Downey kickstarted the MCU back in 2008 by appearing as the titular billionaire tech guru in Jon Favreau’s Iron Man (2008). Since then, Downey’s gone on to make the most appearances of any MCU character and has been an integral part of the MCU for the past decade.

According to Avengers: Endgame director Anthony Russo, Downey is often times the glue that holds it all together.

“Downey is such a remarkable performer, and we really love him as a performer and what he’s done with the character,” Anthony Russo previously said. “The character started as a very narcissistic, self-centered character. His arc in the first movie was to just begin to take a step beyond that, and we’ve continued him along that line in his journey that he’s had to the point where at the opening of Infinity War, his personal life is very thick.”

“The stakes of his relationship with Pepper (Potts) are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before,” the director continued. “And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

You can see RDJ next in Avengers: Endgame, which flies into theaters April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!