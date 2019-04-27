Avengers: Endgame Is No Longer The Highest-Rated MCU Film on Rotten Tomatoes

As critic reviews continue to pour in for Avengers: Endgame, the movie has dropped one percentage point on Rotten Tomatoes, removing it from the top spot on the site’s MCU leaderboard. Still Certified Fresh with a 96% rating, the Russo Brothers-directed blockbuster is now second in the MCU behind Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther (97%).

As it stands now, 345 critic reviews have been counted with 14 of them considered “rotten.” Black Panther, on the other hand, has 464 reviews counted 16 rotten. It should be noted that there’s a possibility more Endgame reviews can be added at later dates, allowing the blockbuster to rise in ranking again, though it appears the film has started to level off. Avengers: Endgame debuted on the service with a 98% rating.

The Audience Scores for the movies tell a much different story. Endgame reigns supreme with a 93% score from fans while Black Panther ranks in at 79%. On that front, there has been documented misuse of the Rotten Tomatoes system, with fans launching a coordinated attack against both Black Panther and Captain Marvel in an effort to derail their scores on the service.

The lowest movie on the MCU scorecard is The Incredible Hulk, a film still considered “fresh” with a 67% rating. The lone solo Hulk flick and Thor: The Dark World are the only two MCU films that weren’t able to earn the site’s “Certified Fresh” badge.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are both now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

Is Endgame your favorite movie in the MCU?

