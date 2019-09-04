Avengers: Endgame Star Jeremy Renner Shuts Down His App After Being Infiltrated by Trolls

Thor, Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner has had to shut down his Jeremy Renner app after it was invaded by trolls. The app now has a display message to say “goodbye” to its users.

“The app has jumped the shark. Literally,” the message reads. “Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app, I have asked EXCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased and stars over the last 90 days. What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone. My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it ws intended. To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories, and time shared on the app, a genuine thank you and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.”

This might be Renner’s way of grabbing his hammer, flying, and talking to the trolls.

Renner may also soon be shutting down his tenure as Hawkeye as his Marvel character is set to appear in the upcoming Hawkeye series in which Kate Bishop will be trained to take over the role. Whether or not Renner will continue with it is unknown.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said during a convention appearance earlier this year. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

