Avengers: Endgame’s Joe Russo Says Their Marvel Saga Was More Costly Than We Thought

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the culmination of many films and the end of the Infinity Saga. So it would make sense that both films would cost a ton of money. Even more money than originally reported. During the Sands International Film Festival in St. Andrews, Avengers director Joe Russo revealed that their back-to-back films cost $500 million dollars each.

“I don’t know if these numbers have ever been accurately reported but in the case of Avengers: Endgame or Infinity War, each of those movies was $500 million plus. So this is an incredible amount of money that is being spent on these films,” Russo told confirmed at the festival. “And you have responsibility, if you have a conscience to in some way deliver a return on that investment for the people that gave you that money.”

The next film on Marvel Studios upcoming slate is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the film is set to blow the water out of previous Phase Four films with the inclusion of multiple characters from the multiverse. The last we saw of Doctor Strange was in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame before that. Strange has been on a bit of a journey throughout his last few appearances, but the character isn’t really an Avenger yet. Benedict Cumberbatch recently revealed that he doesn’t think his character is actually a part of the Marvel Studios super group.

“People say that you were in the Avengers, but you’re not an Avenger, right? No, I’m not. I’m not at Stark Tower with Nick Fury,” he clarified. “No, he’s sort of outside of that realm, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a character trait. I think that is just a job title. He’s there to protect the reality of the Avengers in a different way to what they have been fighting up until the point that everything collides in the last two Avengers movies, so he holds his position as an adult on the periphery of that, but I think only for so long. There’s always a moment where he has to work with people and team up. And you know, we might see that in the next film; you have to wait and see.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters May 6, 2022.