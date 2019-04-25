Avengers: Endgame’s Karen Gillan Does “Assassination Training” With Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey

Between the release of Avengers: Endgame and the final season of Game of Thrones, this last month as been huge in the wide world of pop culture. Fans of both franchises have been combining content in various ways, from awesome fan art to hilarious character comparisons. Now, the franchises are coming together again by way of their leading ladies. Karen Gillan, the actor who plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is teaming up with Lena Headey, who is best known for playing Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones. The two stars are currently in production for Gunpowder Milkshake, and Gillan just posted a video of the two women in "assassination training."

"Getting A LOT of work done over here. Spoiler: this is nothing to do with anything in this movie. @iamlenaheadey #gunpowdermilkshake #assassinsintraining #nerdheard," Gillan wrote.

The fact that this video is actually unrelated to the movie is hilarious. We love some some co-star bonding time!

Many people commented on the video, including Headey.

"I kill you wiz ma zox," she wrote.

Gillan's Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars also commented on the post. Zoe Saldana (Gamora) replied with some cry-laughing emojis, and Pom Klementieff (Manits) replied with a simple, "Hahahahaha."

Fans also commented on the post, clearly enjoying seeing Headey and Gillan together.

"Cersei's last victim," @jazgar_art replied.

"So many Cersei vs Nebula comments, so I'll say Sarah Connor just took out Ruby Roundhouse!," @wemissourmom wrote.

"John Wick 4 is looking dope so far," @joshuawaggoner90 joked.

Gunpowder Milkshake is an action film directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado that's also set to star The Haunting of Hill House's Carla Gugino, Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh, Billions' Paul Giamatti, and Black Panther's Angela Bassett. The movie is set for a 2020 release.

Currently, you can catch Gillan on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, and Headey in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, which are streaming on HBO.