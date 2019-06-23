Avengers: Endgame Star Karen Gillan Shares Song She Wrote When She Was Eight

Karen Gillan, the actor best known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been sharing tons of fun musical content on social media this week. After showing off her hilarious rapping skills, the actor has now posted a video of her singing a special tune she wrote when she was 8-years-old. The Scottish actor is clearly enjoying herself, and we cannot get enough.

“Here is a sincere performance of a song I wrote when I was 8 years old. I believed that I would achieve world domination in a band called ‘The Pigtails’ and this was going to be our biggest hit. Here it is people. Finally shared with the world. #magicalparadise #worlddomination,” Gillan wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She also included a second video:

"And the rest of Magical Paradise"

“And the rest of Magical Paradise,” she added.

Many people commented on her posts, clearly digging “The Pigtails” throwback.

“This. Is. Amazing. Pure Gold,” @dominickjoseph wrote.

“You’d really have a great music career,” @karengillan_fp_ added.

“Can’t wait to see Nebula & Star-Lord sing together,” @ abil.arqam_ replied.

Currently, Gillan is in the middle of filming her latest project, Gunpowder Milkshake. The new action film is being directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, and it’s set to star Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey, The Haunting of Hill House‘s Carla Gugino, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh, Billions‘ Paul Giamatti, and Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett. The movie is set for a 2020 release.

Not only is Gillan currently starring in Avengers: Endgame, but she also recently wrapped production on the upcoming follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top 10 most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in select theaters. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available for home viewing, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.