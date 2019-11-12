Katherine Langford’s Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Now Available on Disney+

Moments ago Disney surprise launched Disney+, adding the app to various app stores a few hours ahead of schedule. As fans quickly noticed, one deleted scene is included on Avengers: Endgame that wasn’t available on the home media release — the appearance of 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford. After much speculation leading up to the movie, Langford’s role was cut from the theatrical release, leading fans to wonder why. We now know she was set to play an older version of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) daughter Morgan, a vision he saw after he snapped his version of the Infinity Gauntlet.

As evident in the deleted scene, the two have an incredibly touching heart-to-heart just prior to Stark’s untimely death and it’s something fans will likely start asking why it was ever removed. Shortly after the film’s release earlier this year, Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely touched on why the scene didn’t end up making the cut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She was great,” Markus said. “It was just a very sort of ruminative scene in a time when you really wanted to be on the plot. And as much as … and it also, because of its nature that we’re going through, we couldn’t move. It’s not a scene you could say, ‘let’s try it at the beginning.’ It only made narrative sense where it was, but it didn’t make pacing sense. So it just had to go.”

Endgame co-director Joe Russo echoed the sentiment in a separate interview, suggesting the scene was too complicated for the test audiences they showed early cuts of the movie to. “There was an idea that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers, and there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station,” he said.

“The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go. The idea felt resonant, but it just was too many ideas in an overcomplicated movie. We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them.”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects on Disney+ include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, and Hawkeye in Fall 2021. Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. If you haven’t signed up for DIsney+ yet, you can do that here. You can also get a free year of Disney+ through Verizon for a limited time.

What Disney+ show are you looking forward to most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.