Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal Katherine Langford’s Mysterious Cut Role

With Avengers: Endgame out in theaters, it would be an understatement to say fans have seen it in droves. The movie has already grossed more than $2 billion worldwide after two weekends, giving fans the chance to see the film again and again. Of course, this has allowed netizens to suss out which rumors about Endgame proved to be true, but one note turns out to be more complicated than expected.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below:

After all, Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) was said to be in the film but never showed. However, in a recent interview, the Russo Brothers revealed the actress did have a role in the movie.

During a recent chat on the Happy Sat Confused podcast, Anthony and Joe Russo opened up about the reports surrounding Langford’s role. It turns the actress was meant to play an older version of Morgan Stark, Iron Man’s daughter.

“There was an idea that we had where Tony was going to go the metaphysical way station where Thanos saw his daughter when he snapped his finger. There was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station,” the duo revealed.

As for why the Russo Brothers chose to cut the moment, it all came down to emotional investment and a poor test score.

“We showed it to a test audience, and it was really confusing,” the brothers continued. “What we realized about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn’t resonating with us on an emotional level which is why we moved away with it.”

Of course, this reveal has got fans feeling emotional over Iron Man once again. The hero’s decision to give his life to stop Thanos was wrenching to witness, but the Russo Brothers had hoped to give Tony peace of mind before dying with Langford’s role.

“His future daughter forgave him and gave him the peace to go,” the pair said of the cut scene.

There is no telling whether this cut scene will ever come to light, but fans are hoping they will get to see this emotional moment one way or another. At the MCU prepares to leave the Infinity Saga behind for newer pastures, audiences will take whatever closure they can get, and this brief encounter between Tony and Morgan would surely go a long way in soothing fans.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

