Guardians of the Galaxy Fan Points out the Real Savior of Avengers: Endgame

The final battle of Avengers: Endgame was everything Marvel Cinematic Universe fans wanted and then some. Somehow, not even an hour after those victims of The Blip returned, they had assembled on the battleground at Avengers HQ in upstate New York. All in all, the Avengers were joined by the Asgardian army, Wakandan army, and a massive representation of the space-bound Ravagers to help take down Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all. While it’s pretty self-explanatory how Strange was able to wrangle up those on New Asgard and Wakanda, how was he quickly able to get all of those Ravagers on the spot?

As one eagle-eyed Guardians of the Galaxy fan has suggested on r/MarvelStudios, there’s no explanation other than the one Master of the Mystic Arts we’ve seen out in space — the red, worm-like Krugarr. While it’s a stretch, it’s most certainly fun head-canon. If you haven’t the slightest clue who Krugarr is, you might not be alone — he’s only technically been seen on-screen for a handful of frames. In one of the many post-credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Krugarr can be seen with many of the other “OG” Guardians like Starhawk, Martinex, Charlie-27, Aleta Ogord, and Mainframe.

If Krugarr’s orange rune-like shields weren’t a clear indication in the aforementioned post-credits scene, Krugarr is almost most-certainly a practitioner of magic in the MCU. In the Marvel comics mythos, Krugarr is actually crowned as the Sorcerer Supreme in the 31st Century before he meets up with the Guardians. Everything’s all lined up for a Krugarr series on Disney+, right?!

