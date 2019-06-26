Avengers: Endgame LEGO San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Set Revealed

The San Diego Comic Con exclusives are starting to roll out, now with Avengers: Endgame being the latest to drop a reveal of a cool item. LEGO is going to be offering up a set themed around the third act of the latest Marvel Studios epic, including minifigures which won’t be available elsewhere. The 482 piece set is comprised of five minifigures, in fact, three of which are brand new to the world for the first time. Available primarily at San Diego Comic Con, the new set will hit shelves in stores in November.

The set, #76144, is called “Avengers Hulk Helicopter Drop.” It includes the Hulk in his time traveling suit complete with the nanotech version of the Infinity Gauntlet created by Tony Stark. Hulk will have an interchangeable hand, offering the figure the option to wield the Gauntlet complete with all of the Infinity Stones or his standard green hands. Also included is Black Widow in her time travel suit and Pepper Potts in her Rescue armor (the first time LEGO has created such a figure). Two Chitauri alien minifugres are also included in the set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some photos of the LEGO Avengers Hulk Helicopter Drop which will be available exclusively at San Diego Comic Con below.

Below are close up photos of some of the figures included.

Starting with the Hulk and his Gauntlet!

In Avengers: Endgame, Pepper Potts dons the iconic Rescue armor during the final battle with Thanos.

This moment’s respective minifigure comes complete with the purple armor and helmet with the option for swapping the helmet for Pepper’s long red hair.

Of course, Black Widow deserves some spotlight after her efforts to save the world in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, the character will be immortalized in her time travel suit as a LEGO minifigure.

“Team up with the Avengers in an epic aerial battle against the Chitauri soldiers,” the product’s description reads. “Launch the helicopter with Rescue and fire the triple stud shooters at the mighty Leviathan. Dodge the Chitauri flyer’s stud shooters. Surprise the enemy by dropping the mighty Hulk into battle. Then attack with Rescue’s Power Blasts and Black Widow’s batons. Who will win this LEGO® Marvel Avengers Endgame? You decide!”

LEGO’s Avengers Hulk Helicopter Drop will be available for $59.99 at San Diego Comic Con exclusively until it hits shelves in stores in November.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.