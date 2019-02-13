‘Avengers: Endgame’ LEGO Sets Reveal New Quinjet

With Avengers: Endgame finally hitting theaters in just a few months, we’re starting to learn more about the plot of the secretive Marvel Studios movie thanks to a few choice product leaks.

And while LEGO sets aren’t exactly 100% accurate to the plot of the films for their licensed sets, they do provide some key details and reveal intriguing information about what fans can expect. After a leaked set just revealed War Machine’s massive new armor, we now have a look at two other sets being released in the coming months — including a look at the Avengers’ brand new Quinjet.

The new Quinjet appears to come with Rocket, Hawkeye Ronan, Thor, and some updated Outrider figures, as well as a pilot that we can’t quite make out.

We still have yet to see Captain Marvel included in a set, but the character is set to make a major impact in the fight against Thanos. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about the challenge of utilizing “overpowered” characters like Carol Danvers, revealing how they use it as a storytelling opportunity.

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” said Anthony. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high!

“Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful.”

Plot details are still under wraps, but Marvel Studios finally unveiled the official synopsis for the movie last week:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.