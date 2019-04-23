Letitia Wright Found Out From ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters That Shuri Was Dead

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly 2018’s Black Panther, received quite the shock earlier this year when they found out from a set of posters that Shuri, the beloved Wakandan genius, had died during Thanos’ Snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. As it turns out, fans weren’t the only ones surprised to see Shuri’s face in grey when the character posters were revealed, confirming her tragic fate. Letitia Wright, who played Shuri in Black Panther and Infinity War, was quite shocked by the news as well.

While on the red carpet for Monday night’s Avengers: Endgame premiere, Wright was asked about her initial reaction to learning about Shuri’s death, and she noted that seeing her poster in grey wasn’t what she expected.

“It was surprising,” Wright admitted. “I saw everybody in the colored photos, you know the colored posters, and then I saw myself in grey. And I was like, ‘I just died out of nowhere!’ I think the whole of Twitter was pretty upset so I kind of logged off and didn’t log back on. So I’m waiting to see how that came together and how that panned out tonight.”

It didn’t take long after the release of Black Panther for Shuri to become a widely loved character amongst the Marvel fans. Wright didn’t know that the love for her character would be so real so quickly, but she’s beyond grateful for all of it.

“It was a major surprise, one that I thank God for,” she continued. “I went to set every day wanting to give my best, wanting to work hard, and to see that result and that love, I didn’t expect it but I thank God for it, and now I feel a part of the family. So hopefully…at the end of this film I’m trying to see what happens. I might not get to continue but we’ll see what happens.”

We will all have to wait to see what happens to characters like Shuri, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and others in Avengers: Endgame. Fortunately we won’t have to wait too much longer.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

