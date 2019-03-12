‘Avengers: Endgame’ – Marvel Fans Want to Keep Iron Man Over Captain America

Avengers: Endgame is right around the corner and many speculate what it will mean for the original Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers. Some worry defeating Thanos will lead to the deaths of a couple fan favorites, most notably Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans).

Over here a Comicbook.com, we decided to channel the Mad Titan Thanos and ask folks on Twitter who they’d rather keep after Avengers: Endgame. The final results were fairly close, but Iron Man won out in the end.

You only get to keep one after #AvengersEndgame. Who is it? — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) March 7, 2019

As you can see, 5,548 fans voted and Iron Man came out with 55% against Captain America’s 45%.

Many people fought hard for their choice in the comments. Here are some of them more compelling arguments:

“Iron Man. He’s a staple of Marvel and connects so many people/teams. Cap is a staple too but multiple people have held that mantle so Steve Rogers isn’t required to have Captain America,” @ROUSEYSECTION explained.

“If you voted for Iron Man block me,” @TheBopGod joked.

“I prefer Cap, but I think keeping Tony makes more sense story wise,” @IlGothKnight added.

Some people couldn’t decide for very good reasons.

“Stark is important to the world’s future. But Captain will live a lot longer doing good,” @RedRumReview pointed out.

“I’m not voting. I’m keeping both,” @shoutomomos declared.

Others just called us out for forcing people to make this incredibly difficult decision.

“Straight savage @ComicBook,” @Clownie replied.

While this was definitely a tough call to make, we theorize that Captain America lost the vote because there are more theories and rumors circulating that he won’t be returning, especially after Evans sent an ominous goodbye tweet back in October. There are multiple fan theories about Cap floating around from tragic to bittersweet. However, there are also some sad theories floating around about Iron Man, too. Some theories pan out for them both, though!

Who would you rather save? Who do you think is more likely to go? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters everywhere.

