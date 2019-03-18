‘Avengers: Endgame’ – Marvel Studios Featurette May Have Spoiled Major Star-Lord Moment

A Marvel fan may have uncovered a significant Avengers: Endgame spoiler centered around Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Reddit user u/flipboitamidles points out a Marvel Studios featurette, released last April ahead of Avengers: Infinity War, contains an on-set interview with Pratt at a lakeside cabin, which appears to belong to scenes where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) are present.

If Pratt’s Peter Quill is also present for the scene, it indicates he’s somehow returned to life after falling victim to Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) universe-halving snap and that Quill returns to Earth for the first time since his 1988 abduction by Yondu (Michael Rooker) and the space pirate Ravagers.

The trailers appearing to show Steve and Clint at a lakeside cabin could be fabricated, or otherwise misleading: directors Anthony and Joe Russo once acknowledged they sometimes “manipulate” their Avengers trailers to give each trailer its own story that isn’t always entirely reflective of the film it’s representing.

“We use all the material that we have at our disposal to create a trailer,” Joe Russo said in May.

“We look at the trailer as a very different experience than the movie, and I think audiences are so predictive now that you have to be very smart about how you craft a trailer because an audience can watch a trailer and basically tell you what’s gonna happen in the film. We consume too much content. So at our disposal are lots of different shots that aren’t in the movie that we can manipulate through CG to tell a story that we want to tell specifically for the purpose of the trailer and not for the film.”

The Russos previously defended Quill when the Guardians of the Galaxy leader came under fire by fans angry over his decision to attack Thanos upon learning of the death of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), inadvertently sabotaging Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) near-successful efforts to free the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos’ grip.

“I mean, look, he’s a character who’s gone through a lot of pain. He’s lost a lot of people in his life. He was kidnapped by pirates when he was 10 years old, raised by pirates, lost his mother, had to kill his father, and in the movie, the love of his life is taken from him,” Joe Russo told ET. “So if you can’t understand someone making a human choice like that, I don’t know if you understand humanity very well. But he is a flawed character, and that’s what’s so compelling about him.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.