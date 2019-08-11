Marvel Legends Designers Reveal How They Chose the Roster for Avengers: Endgame Wave 3

With San Diego Comic-Con being the biggest comic event of the year, Hasbro pulled out all the stops with their announcements. The toymaker unveiled an entire third wave of action figures for its wildly collectible Marvel Legends line, featuring an entire batch of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The six primary figures of the wave consist of Captain America from The Avengers, Vision from Captain America: Civil War, Heimdall from Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, and Iron Man, Iron Patriot, and Valkyrie all from Avengers: Endgame. Not just that, each figure comes with a Build-A-Figure piece that will build a Bro Thor complete with Stormbreaker.

In the ComicBook.com studio at Comic-Con, we had a chance to sit down with two of the movers and shakers behind Hasbro’s Marvel division to chat all things Legends, including how on Earth they managed to come up with a perfect third wave for Endgame collectors. According to global brand manager Ryan Ting and senior designer Dwight Stall, the latest team-up flick from Marvel Studios was simply too big not to do the third wave.

“It’s been a pretty big year for Marvel Legends with Endgame. This is our third wave, which is often something we don’t get a chance to do and more rare to do in Marvel Legends is to do an entire MCU wave,” Stall told us. “This is only the second time ever that we’ve done this, the first was Black Panther where we were able to have a second wave that was all MCU. Normally, we mix in a few classic characters but the more information we got from the filmmakers, the bigger the scope of the movie got.”

Stall stresses the fact that many character had their chance to shine in the film, causing the toymaker no stress in worrying about filling potential spots.

“Not did they just make the biggest movie ever, but everybody had a moment to shine,” he continued. “It was genius, so we had to look at the roster and go ‘Alright, we got a lot of things covered in the first waves, but there is still so much untapped potential. We’ve got to figure out a wave to bring a third wave in.’”

“Look at some of those amazing characters and costumes we didn’t get to tackle before like Valkyrie’s new look. We had never had the opportunity to do a Heimdall, so bringing him into the fray was awesome as well because some people want updates and other people want more diversity, more depth, and more characters. Doing a little bit of both there was great.”

