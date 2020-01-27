Marvel Artist Reveals Different Versions of Avengers: Endgame Time Travel Devices

The Avengers did some time traveling in Avengers: Endgame. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes traveled through the past events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order to swipe the Infinity Stones before the Mad Titan Thanos could get his purple hands on them. They did so with the help of a device created by Iron Man himself, Tony Stark. Tony has a way with design and Marvel Studios had their designers put together several different concepts for what this device could look like. On Instagram, Marvel Studios concept artist Rodney Fuentebella shared a couple of his early designs for Marvel fans to check out and enjoy.

“I did some ideas of a handheld time travel device for Avengers Endgame,” Fuentebella writes. “These were cool to design. I wanted to try a variety of different shapes and feel Stark made with a little help from his friends. Enjoy!”

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of all time, grossing $2.798 billion. The film is nominated for an Academy Award in the Visual Effects category again Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, 1917, The Lion King, and The Irishman. It won the Critics Choice Award for Best Visual Effects and Best Action Movie. The film also won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture award from the Screen Actors Guild.

This isn’t the first early artwork from the film to make its way online. Previously revealed art includes a concept for the Hulk’s injured arm after using the power of the Infinity Stones. Another was concept art for a younger Thanos wearing his battle armor.

