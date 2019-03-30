‘Avengers: Endgame’ Had One of the Most Incredible Test Screenings Responses in Marvel History

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of 22 films and more than 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joe and Anthony Russo directed the finale to what is now known as Marvel Studios‘ “Infinity Saga.” The Russos made their Marvel debut with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They followed that with Captain America: Civil War before moving on to Avengers: Infinity War. Before Marvel, the Russos worked on television comedies like Arrested Development and Community. Joe Russo spoke to Boxoffice Pro about how those comedies prepared them for their Avengers movies. During the interview, they revealed that Avengers: Endgame had one of Marvel’s best ever responses from test screenings.

“We spent a decade squeezing complex comedy stories with many, many characters, both of those shows being big ensemble shows, into 21 minutes,” Russo says. “We’d call it ‘the Russo path,’ where we came in and squeezed it down to a density that we felt would elevate the show, because it would move so quickly that you’d miss half the jokes and have to watch it again. That was an agenda of ours. The same thing is true when we work on these Marvel films. We try to create a density in storytelling that makes them feel compulsive, irrespective of the length. We’re very rigorous about storytelling points, and we spend months in the edit room twisting and turning the narrative a bunch of different ways until we think we’ve unlocked the best one. We’re vigilant about using test audiences to tell us whether we’re on the right track or we’re making bad decisions. With Endgame, it had one of the most incredible audience responses in Marvel history. Irrespective of the length, it’s been consistently embraced by the test audiences.”

Russo also said, “It’s going to be a unique and singular experience in movie history, and people are going to want to share that experience together—even more than Infinity War, frankly.”.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

