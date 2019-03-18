Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Promises “Many More Announcements to Come”

Chief Kevin Feige promises Marvel Studios has “many more announcements to come” regarding its slate beyond July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, telling the Los Angeles Times, “Put it this way: It’s only the beginning.”

The future line up, to be kept secret until the Disney-owned studio premieres Avengers: Endgame in April, is anticipated to be revealed at Disney’s bi-annual D23 Expo in August. In October 2014, Feige famously unveiled a blockbuster-filled slate from within Disney’s El Capitan theater in Hollywood, officially announcing for the first time Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and back-to-back Avengers films.

“When we have information to reveal, we want to reveal it,” Feige said from the El Capitan’s stage. “Sometimes that’s in a press release. Sometimes that’s at San Diego Comic-Con, and sometimes it’s on a random Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the El Cap theater.” Feige later admitted the event’s early announcements overshadowed the then-upcoming Avengers: Age of Ultron, which wouldn’t reach theaters for another six months in May 2015.

“Ultron hadn’t come out at that point and I felt a tiny little sense of, ‘Well, gosh, we’ve gotta talk about the movies we have coming out next because that’s what we’ve been working so hard on and that’s what’s next available for our audience to see,’” Feige said this past April. “But when we talk that far ahead, that took a lot of attention out [from Ultron].”

The formerly top-secret Endgame title, long withheld until it was revealed alongside the first trailer in December, similarly “backfired,” Feige said, because “the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War].” Marvel has yet to formally announce any of the films it has planned through 2022, reserving such revelations until after enough audiences have had a chance to experience Endgame for themselves.

“I hope [the news comes] after [Avengers]. I think there will be certain elements that start to come about, not the least of which is the already announced release date of the next Spider-Man film,” Feige said in 2017. “But other than that we’re going to keep it very close to the vest because this is really about focusing on the unprecedented conclusion to a 22-movie overarching narrative.”

Now in the works at the studio are a Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland (Lore) and rumored to be set six years before The Avengers, as well as The Eternals under director Chloé Zhao (The Rider) and Shang-Chi under director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12). Black Panther superstar filmmaker Ryan Coogler is now prepping a sequel and James Gunn is recently back on board the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as writer-director on Vol. 3.

Marvel Studios will soon claim the rights to Fox-controlled properties Fantastic Four and X-Men when Disney completes its $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox, adding more weapons to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.